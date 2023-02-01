19-year-old mother, her child saved from committing suicide by Delhi Police

On Tuesday, Delhi Police intervened to save a 19-year-old mother and her 9-month-old son from committing suicide.

After receiving a call from the girl’s mother, who told the police about the incident, the Adarsh Nagar police station sprang into action.

The mother blamed her daughter’s husband. With the help of the technical information, the police located the girl and her son in a park in Bharat Nagar.

The girl told the police that she had informed her mother of her plans to leave because of domestic issues.