In response to FIR filed against Paresh Rawal for making ‘anti-Bengali remark,’ he moves to Calcutta High Court

Bollywood actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal filed a petition with the Calcutta High Court in response to a FIR that had been filed against him for allegedly making ‘anti-Bengali’ remarks.

On February 2, the case will be heard by Justice Raj Sekhar Mantha. The Kolkata Police also issued a summons to Rawal, who then requested more time to appear.

Prior to the Gujarat Assembly elections last year, Rawal had stated, ‘Gas cylinders are expensive, but the prices will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?’

The seasoned actor later issued an apology on Twitter for his position and clarified that he was referring to illegal ‘Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.’

A case has been filed against Rawal under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 153B (propagates denial of rights to linguistic or racial groups), and 505 (statements intending public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).