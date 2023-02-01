Ukraine in negotiation with allies to acquire long-range missiles

According to a top aide to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, urgent negotiations are taking place between Kyiv and its allies regarding Ukraine’s demands for long-range missiles that it claims are required to stop Russia from destroying Ukrainian cities.

As Russian and pro-Moscow forces slowly advance along a portion of the front line, Ukraine has secured promises of Western battle tanks and is looking for fighter jets to fight back.

We require missiles that will destroy their depots in order to significantly reduce the Russian army’s primary weapon, the artillery it currently employs on the front lines, according to presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, who spoke to Ukraine’s Freedom television network. He claimed there were more than 100 artillery warehouses on the Crimean Peninsula, which is under Russian control.

‘So, to start, negotiations have already begun. Second, the pace of the negotiations has accelerated,’ he said, declining to elaborate.