Union Budget 2023: Presentation commences, FM Sitharaman presents Budget on digital device instead of ‘bahi-khata’

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting the Union Budget for 2023-24 with a digital device instead of the traditional ‘bahi-khata’ in her hands. Wednesday’s Budget is Sitharaman’s fifth Budget presentation as Finance Minister. She calls it the ‘first Budget of Amrit Kaal and the blueprint for India @100’. This is this government’s last full-fledged Budget before the Lok Sabha polls early next year.

In 2019, the Union Budget was presented in a traditional ‘bahi-khata’ rather than a leather briefcase. It was the first time since independence that any Finance Minister had ‘opted out’ of a briefcase or a hardbound leather bag. The minister in 2019 not only garnered huge attention for carrying a ‘bahi-khata’, but also for implying the rich culture the country holds.

A ‘bahi-khata’ holds prominence in Indian culture, tradition and history. For decades, the Indian way of managing accounts and keeping a record of bills was done in a ‘bahi-khata’. Traders, merchants, sailors and even small shopkeepers have retained this way of preserving their data. However in 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the government had to take necessary steps to maintain the security and safety of everyone. The Finance Minister moved ahead with the first paperless Budget holding a digital tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.