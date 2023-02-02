Teachers and government workers in the UK mass strike on ‘Walkout Wednesday.’

The largest coordinated strike by teachers, civil servants, and train drivers in Britain in ten years took place on Wednesday over pay, and unions are threatening further unrest as the government continues to press its pay demands.

On ‘Walkout Wednesday,’ a nationwide day of protest, schools were closed, most rail services were suspended, and the military was ordered to stand by to assist with border checks.

The largest group involved, up to 300,000 teachers, participated, according to unions, as part of a larger action by 500,000 people, the highest number since 2011, when civil servants went on a mass strike.

Rishi Sunak, the prime minister, denounced the strikes that prevented millions of kids from attending school.

The education of our children is valuable, and they should be in school today being taught, he said.