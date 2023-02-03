Airlines in the United States cancel over 1,800 flights as multiple states hit by ice storm

Airlines in the United States cancelled over 1,800 flights on Wednesday after an ice storm hit states ranging from Texas to West Virginia.

According to flight-tracking website FlightAware, 1,897 flights within, into, or out of the United States were cancelled as of 8.41 a.m. ET, while 750 flights were delayed.

‘This week’s winter storm has had an impact on our operations, resulting in a significant number of cancellations,’ American Airlines Group Inc (AAL.O) said in a statement, adding that it had proactively cancelled flights and notified passengers.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned in a tweet on Tuesday that snowy conditions in certain areas, including Dallas, Fort Worth, and Memphis, could cause flight delays.