‘I feel my eyes burn,’ Thailand warns as air pollution levels rise.

On Thursday, air pollution in Bangkok and neighbouring Thai provinces exceeded safe levels, prompting authorities to advise residents to stay indoors and avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

According to IQAir, a Swiss air quality tracking platform, the concentration of small and hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 in the capital was 14 times the WHO recommended level, ranking it sixth worst in the world.

‘Stagnant weather conditions,’ according to the country’s pollution control department, are exacerbating vehicle emissions and seasonal fires on agricultural lands.

‘We need to step up our efforts to combat pollution by encouraging people to work from home. Schools may have to restrict outdoor activities in order to protect children’s health,’ In a press conference, the department’s director general stated.