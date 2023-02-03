SC notifies the Center on PILs BBC documentary on Modi

On Friday, the Supreme Court asked the federal government to respond to arguments contesting its decision to halt a BBC documentary about the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On the basis of the arguments made by veteran journalist N Ram, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and activist attorney Prashant Bhushan, a panel of justices led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice M M Sundresh issued notices to the government and others.

It also published a notice regarding the plea M. L. Sharma’s attorney filed. The Center must present original documents related to the take down order, the top court further said.

‘We’re sending out notices. In three weeks, a counter affidavit must be submitted. Within two weeks following that, reapply,’ said the bench.

The case is scheduled for hearing again in April.