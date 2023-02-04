Twitter will start sharing revenue from advertisements with some of its content creators, says Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, announced on Friday, February 3, that some of the platform’s content creators will begin receiving a portion of advertising revenue. The change will become effective right away. According to Musk, the money made from the advertising that show up on a creator’s reply threads will be split. This requires that the user be a Blue Verified subscriber in order to be used.

However, Musk withheld information regarding the percentage of revenue that will be distributed to users.

Due to concerns over Musk’s handling of the content filtering standards, Twitter has seen its advertising revenue decline.

Musk claimed that Twitter had experienced a ‘huge’ loss in revenue days after taking the helm of the business and blamed activist groups for pressing advertisers.

As Twitter CEO, Musk has focused on reducing costs and introducing new plans for Twitter Blue subscription service, which offers the sought-after ‘verified’ badge.

Separately, Musk said on Friday that legacy Blue Verified would be scrapped in a few months as it was ‘deeply corrupted’.