World Cancer Day 2023: All you need to know

New Delhi: World Cancer Day is observed to create global awareness about cancer, its causes, symptoms, and preventive measures. World Cancer Day is observed worldwide on February 4. The day is observed to draw the attention of medical professionals, all government bodies, and common people towards reducing the impact and burden of cancer on society.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) was established in Geneva in 1993. The UICC works towards the eradication of cancer around the world and advancing medical research. The UICC observed the first International Cancer Day in Geneva, Switzerland in 1993. World Cancer Day was made official at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000. The event was organised in Paris

Also Read: Women’s Premier League 2023: Date of auction revealed

According to the World Health Organization there are more than 100 different types of cancer and the fatal disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide.