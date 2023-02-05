Arjun Das, Former Congress MLA, dies in road accident in Odisha

Police in Odisha said that former Congress MLA Arjun Charan Das died on Saturday after a truck struck his motorcycle in the Jajpur district. The ex-MLA from the Binjharpur assembly constituency was struck and killed by a goods vehicle on the district’s Kharasrota bridge, according to inspector-in-charge of Sadar Police Station Manas Ranjan Chakra.

‘Das was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, while another person on the two-wheeler was injured and shifted to Cuttack SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition was critical,’ the officer said.

The accident occurred as the former MLA, who recently joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was making her way from Jajpur to Bhubaneswar.

Akshya Kumar, a founding member of BRS Odisha, told PTI that Das was travelling to the state capital to attend a press conference for the party. Rao expressed sorrow over the former lawmaker’s passing. Between 1995 and 2000, Das, the son of former Jajpur MP Anadi Das, served as a Congress lawmaker from the Binjharpur assembly district.