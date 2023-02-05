Hyundai launches 2023 Hyundai Venue in India: Price and features

Mumbai: South Korean automaker, Hyundai introduced 2023 Hyundai Venue in India. The 2023 Hyundai Venue will be offered in 6 trims – E, S, S+, S(O), SX and SX(O). Although the variant line-up remains unchanged, Hyundai has hiked the prices of the Venue. The price of the new Venue now starts at Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes all the way up to Rs 13.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new sub-compact SUV is powered by 1.5-litre 4-cylinder U2 CRDi diesel engine. The engine delivers 116PS of power at 4000rpm and 250Nm of torque between 1500rpm and 2750rpm. This engine now complies with upcoming BS6 phase 2 emission norms that also includes road driving emission (RDE) standards. The engine is linked with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

The 2023 Hyundai features 4-airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side) as standard safety fitment on its major volume variants – S (O), SX & SX (O). Other safety features of the Venue include electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill hold control and tyre pressure monitoring system.