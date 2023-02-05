Infinix launches 2 5G smartphones in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Infinix has launched 2 new 5G smartphones in the Indian markets. The brand owned by China’s Transsion Holdings launched Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo in India. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 has a price tag of Rs. 17,999. The sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo, is priced at Rs. 19,999. They come in Coral Orange, Pearly White, and Submariner Black shades. The new Infinix Zero 5G devices are currently listed on Flipkart and will go on sale in the country starting February 11.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Infinix Zero 5G 2023 and Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo run on Android 12-based XOS 12 and feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and 100 percent coverage of RGB colour gamut. . The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, while the Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Turbo has a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, under the hood.

They come equipped with a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with a dual front flash. The devices are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.Connectivity options on the phones include Wi-Fi, 5G, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, g-sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor.