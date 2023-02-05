Saudi Arabia announces 2 days public holiday for Founding Day

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced 2 days of public holidays on the occasion of the Saudi Founding Day celebrations. Public sector employees will have holidays on February 22 and 23.

February 22 will be an official holiday for the Saudi Founding Day celebrations for all the public, private and non-profit sectors. February 23, following the Founding Day is a holiday for those included in the provisions of the executive regulations for human resources in the civil service, this is in accordance with Article 128 of the same regulations.

Also Read: Poco to launch Poco X5 Pro in India tomorrow: Details inside

Saudi Arabia will celebrate its second Founding Day this year. It was declared a national holiday in 2022 after the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a royal decree last year on the same day. Founding Day is celebrated in the kingdom to commemorate the country’s founding in 1727 by Imam Mohammed Bin Saud, and the deep historical roots of Saudi Arabia.