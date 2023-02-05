Swati Maliwal, head of Delhi Women’s Panel, invited to conference at Harvard University

Swati Maliwal, the chair of the Delhi Commission for Women, has been invited to speak at the ‘Annual India Conference’ at Harvard University in the United States. The meeting will take place on February 11 and 12, 2023. ‘Vision 2047: India at 100 Years of Independence’ will be the conference’s theme.

On January 18, 2023, the file requesting permission to travel was sent to Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, and is currently awaiting his approval.

The conference has asked the DCW Chairperson to speak on the subject of democracy. Swati Maliwal will discuss the role of women in Indian democracy and the way forward while also sharing her experiences and lessons learned from her years of work at the grassroots and policy level.

Swati Maliwal said, ‘It is a matter of pride that the work of the Commission is getting international recognition and I have been invited to share my thoughts on the role of women in Indian polity on a global stage. I look forward to travelling to Harvard University and interacting with other global leaders and sharing the best practices of my country. I hope that I will be given the requisite approval at the earliest so that I can share my views on the rich and vibrant democracy of India at a global platform.’

Policymakers, business executives, cultural figures, and academic experts have a prestigious international forum to share their work and best practises with the world community through Harvard University’s ‘Annual India Conference.’ In the past, the conference has hosted influential people as well as Indian ministers and business leader.

Earlier speakers at the conference included Nitin Gadkari, Amartya Sen, Smt. Zoya Akhtar, Vinod Rai, Azim Premji, Shashi Tharoor, P. Chidambaram, and Mahua Moitra.