UK woman claims Goa airport staff extorted her for a wheelchair: Report

The police sources informed that, a 62-year-old British national has filed a complaint with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Goa Police against two employees of the Dabolim airport in the coastal state for allegedly extorting money from her to supply her with a wheelchair service.

SVT Dhanamjaya Rao, director of the Goa International Airport, responded to a request for comment by saying they are investigating the issue and would take whatever steps are considered appropriate after they have finished.

Dabolim police says that, no official offence has yet been reported in this case.

Katherine Frances Wolfe, the complainant, has mobility issues and was taking a TUI Airways flight TOM031 on January 29 from Goa to London’s Gatwick airport after visiting the coastal state, say sources in the state police department.

The manager of the Dabolim airport made arrangements for two guys to help the woman with her wheelchair and luggage when she arrived.

The two men who were meant to be helping Katherine allegedly stopped her in an unexpected area of the airport, surrounding her helplessly while shouting aggressively, ‘If you do not pay us, then we will just leave you here,’ the complaint says.

According to reports, the woman was forced to pay $4,000 for the service.

Later, she sent an email with her complaint to the AAI and the director general of police in Goa.