Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says, Upendra Kushwaha free to leave JDU

Nitish Kumar, the chief minister of Bihar, has stated that Upendra Kushwaha, the chairman of the Janata Dal United parliamentary board, who has taken a position against him, is free to leave the organisation.

While on his Samadhan Yatra, Nitish Kumar was in Banka on Monday and said, ‘If someone comes to our party and then leaves, then he is free to leave the party.’

The Kushwaha leader had left Janata Dal United twice before and returned, according to the Bihar chief minister, who appeared displeased with him.

‘I promoted Upendra Kushwaha in politics and made him an MLA, but despite that, he left the party. When he returned to Janata Dal United, I made him MP in Rajya Sabha, but after that he again quit the party. Now, for the third time he has come, but I am not aware what has happened in the last two months. I have been asking him to speak to me, but he is not talking,’ Nitish Kumar said.

Nitish Kumar also made a covert attack on the BJP, attributing Upendra Kushwaha’s aggressive stance to the saffron party.

‘In 2019, when we won elections in alliance with the BJP, we demanded four cabinet berths, but we were given only one. If someone is speaking against me every day, it indicates that he has already cut a deal with the other party (read BJP),’ he said.