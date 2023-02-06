Indian Railways introduces new tour under ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Scheme’

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced a new tour package. The 8-day tour under the ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Scheme’ will cover the cultural and spiritual heritage of Gujarat. The tour will be conducted in a Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train.

This special tourist train, operated by Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), will depart on February 28 from Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station. Passengers can board and deboard at Gurugram, Rewari, Ringas, Phullera, and Ajmer Railway Stations.

The tour will cover world’s tallest statue – the Statue of Unity, Champaner archaeological park, which is a UNESCO world heritage site, Adhlej Step Well, Akshardham Temple at Ahmedabad, Sabarmati Ashram, Modhera Sun Temple, Rani ki Vao another UNESCO site at Patan, Somnath Jyotirlinga, Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Dwarkadheesh Temple, and Beyt Dwarka.

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train features 2 fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, shower cubicles in coaches, sensor-based washroom functions, foot massager. The fully air-conditioned train provides two types of accommodation viz. 1st AC and 2nd AC. Security features include CCTV cameras and Security Guards for each coach.

The package will cost Rs 52250 per person in AC 2 Tier, Rs 67140 per person for AC 1 (Cabin) and Rs 77400 Per Person for AC 1 (Coupe). The cost of the package train journey in respective class, night stay at AC hotels, all meals (veg only), all transfer and sight-seeing in buses, travel insurance and services of guide etc.