Iran’s Shervin Hajipour, who is in jail, wins Grammy

Shervin Hajipour, an Iranian artist who may serve time in prison, received a Grammy for his song ‘Baraye.’ The Grammy award for Hajipour’s song, which has become an anthem during the ongoing anti-hijab protests in Iran, was announced by US first lady Jill Biden.

According to Jill Biden, a song ‘can inspire, unite, and ultimately change the world.’

‘This song, a potent and poetic plea for freedom and women’s rights, became the anthem of the Mahsa Amini rallies. Shervin was detained, but the song’s stirring message of ‘women, life, and freedom’ still resonates around the globe today.’

After the announcement, Hajipour broadcast a video from a dark room in which he could be seen sobbing. For dancing in the streets, for the anxiety we experience when we kiss, is what the song ‘Baraye,’ or ‘For’ in English, is about.

The song discusses the motivations behind Iranians’ protests against the regime in the streets.

After releasing the song, Hajipour was detained for a number of days before being freed on bail in October. Human Rights Activists in Iran claim that he is accused of ‘propaganda against the regime’ and ‘instigating the violence.’

After the victory, Shervin Hajipour posted on Instagram, ‘We Won.’