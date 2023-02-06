Mahzooz Draw: Filipino, Indian expats take home Dh100,000 each

Dubai: 43 lucky participants matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers at the 114th Super Saturday draw of Mahzooz. They shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000. They will take home Dh23,256 each. The grand prize of Dh10 million went unclaimed this week.

3 participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Allan and Norwin from the Philippines and Mohammad from India. 1,600 other winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received the third prize of Dh350,000 each. A total of 1646 lucky participants shared the total prize money of Dh1,860,000.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 31 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35 and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. This enables them to enter multiple draws, the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the Super Saturday Draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.

The Super Saturday Draws require participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers for a chance to win the top prize of Dh10 million, the second prize of Dh1 million, or the third prize of Dh350. Participants will also be automatically entered into the raffle draw in which three guaranteed winners will each receive Dh100,000. The new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10 million for no additional participation fee. Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.