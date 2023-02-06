SP leader’s SUV hits motorcycles in Sultanpur, UP, 3 died

In a collision involving three motorcycles and an SUV on Sunday, three men were killed and seven others were injured, according to the police. A local Samajwadi Party leader was driving the SUV when it collided with three fast two-wheelers coming from the opposite direction, causing the accident, which happened in the Akhandnagar police station area in the afternoon.

According to Kadipur Circle Officer (CO) Shivam Mishra, three men riding motorcycles died instantly. They were identified as Ramasare (70) and Dilip Rajbhar (55), both residents of Mirpur in Ambedkar Nagar, and Pravesh (35) of Phulpur in Azamgarh.

‘Seven other people were injured in the accident. They were rushed to a hospital by local people and police teams,’ the CO said.