Tripura polls: TMC pledges Bengal model development

A fortnight before the elections for the Tripura Assembly, Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced its election platform on Sunday. The party’s manifesto included a pledge to create 50,000 jobs in the first year and 2 lakh employment over the course of five years.

In the presence of TMC Tripura Chair Rajib Banerjee, State TMC President Pijush Kanti Biswas, and party MP Sushmita Dev, the party released their platform.

The manifesto was unveiled the day before Mamata Banerjee, the party’s leader, was scheduled to visit the state. In the election on February 16, the TMC is running for 28 seats in the assembly.

Rajib Banerjee, state coordinator for the TMC, asserted that West Bengal has experienced more growth than any other state in the nation during the past 11 years and that the manifesto was created using the ‘Bengal model of development.’

Bratya Basu, the West Bengal education minister, was quoted by news agency PTI as stating, ‘The TMC would provide aid of Rs 1,000 per month to jobless youths, and 10,323 retrenched teachers will also get the benefit until their legal problem is addressed.’

The Trinamool Congress is dedicated to implementing social programmes like Kanyashri and Lakkhir Bhandar, among others, throughout the Northeastern state, said West Bengal Industries Minister Shashi Panja.

If the TMC is elected to power, the promises made in the manifesto would be carried out in full, according to Rajib Banerjee, the party’s state in-charge. He was reported by PTI as adding, ‘Our leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee do what they promise unlike others.’