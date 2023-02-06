Valentine’s Day 2023: Know Bollywood couples who got married in Valentine’s Day

Mumbai: Valentine’s Day is about to come and today we will talk about of some Bollywood couples who got married in real on this day of love. See these Bollywood couples who got married on Valentines Day.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Nora Fatehi: Here are some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s ‘dance queen’

Arshad Warsi and Maria Goretti: These Bollywood couples tied the knot on February 14th, of 1999

Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai: These Bollywood couples tied the knot on February 14th, of 1998

Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta: These Bollywood couples tied the knot on February 14th, of 2014

Mandira Bedi and Raj Kaushal: These Bollywood couples tied the knot on February 14th, of 1999

Gautami Gadgil and Ram Kapoor: These Bollywood couples tied the knot on February 14th, of 2003