5 Indian athletes nominated for BBC ISWOTY Award

London: 5 Indian women athletes were nominated for the BBC Indian Sportswoman Of The Year award. The list includes Tokyo Olympics silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, ace shuttler PV Sindhu, boxer Nikhat Zareen, wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

They were were short-listed after a panel of jury, consisting of sports journalists and writers, voted for their preferred players, based on their achievements.The winner will be chosen by a public vote that began on Monday and will continue till February 20 midnight. The winner will be announced on March 5.

Rupa Jha, the Head of India BBC News, announced that they have introduced a new award category — BBC Indian para-sportswoman of the year.