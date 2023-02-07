Before mass parades, Kim Jong’s ‘disappearance’ fuels health speculation

Following his suspected disappearance prior to the mass parade planned for this week, speculation regarding Kim Jong Un’s health has once again gained attention, reported Fox News on Monday.

Despite the fact that the leader hasn’t been spotted in public for a month, Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, is slated to host large parades this week.

Fox News, who quoted the South Korean publication NK News reports, Kim missed a Polibuto meeting on Sunday for the third time.

Kim Jong Un vanished for 40 days in 2014, which was the longest disappearance in history, as reported by Fox News.

On Tuesday or Wednesday, Pyongyang is scheduled to host large parades to commemorate the Korean People’s Army’s 75th founding anniversary.

According to Fox News, Kim may use the parade to display the newest equipment from his expanding nuclear weapons and missile development, which is also causing the US and its allies in Asia increasing alarm.

North Korea last week criticised US intentions to increase its joint military drill with South Korea and send more sophisticated military equipment, such as bombers and aircraft carriers, to the area. It even vowed to use the ‘most overwhelming nuclear power’ to retaliate against US military actions.

North Korea launched more than 70 ballistic missiles in 2022, some of which may have been nuclear-capable and intended to strike South Korean sites or potentially the U.S. mainland.

Fox News also reported that, North Korea even carried out a number of launches that it referred to as ‘simulated nuclear attacks’ in retaliation to the increased US military exercises with South Korea, which were scaled back under the Trump administration.