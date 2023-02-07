Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the country’s largest helicopter factory

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a government-run aerospace and defence company, has opened the nation’s largest helicopter facility, which was officially opened by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The factory, which spans 615 acres, intends to be India’s one-stop shop for all helicopter needs.

The plant, which is located in Tumakuru, Karnataka, will initially produce the domestic Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), a three-ton class multifunctional helicopter propelled by a single engine. According to reports, the facility’s initial production capacity of 30 helicopters year is expandable to 60 and eventually 90 helicopters annually.

‘After initially producing LUHs, the factory will be augmented to produce Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs). In future, the facility will also be used for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) of the LCH, LUH, Advanced Light Helicopter and IMRH’ said HAL.

The firm has ambitious plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of more than Rs.4lakh crores over a two-decade period. Notably, the new factory is also in proximity to the existing HAL facilities in the city of Bengaluru, widely regarded as India’s aerospace and IT hub.