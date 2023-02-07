IRCTC introduces new tour package: Details inside

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced new budget-friendly package air tour package to Northeastern states. The 8 days and 7 nights tour will cover places such as Cherrapunji, Guwahati, Kaziranga, Shillong and Mallinong. The journey will start on March 5 from Mumbai airport and end on March 12 at Mumbai airport.

The package will cost Rs 63,600 for single occupancy, Rs 51,800 each for double occupancy and Rs 49,100 per person for triple occupancy. A child between 5-11 years will be charged Rs 41,700 for a bed.

Also Read: Poco launches new 5G smartphone in India: Price and specifications

The cost of the package includes hotel stay, flight tickets, food and beverages. Breakfast and dinner will be provided by IRCTC.