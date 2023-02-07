OnePlus to launch 6 products in India today: Details inside

Mumbai: OnePlus will launch 6 devises in India at the OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event. The OnePlus Cloud 11 launch event will be held in New Delhi at 7:30 pm. The event will be live-streamed online on YouTube.

The Chinese tech giant will be launching OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro, OnePlus Pad and the OnePlus Keyboard today.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

As per reports, the OnePlus 11 will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and will run the latest OxygenOS version. The OnePlus 11 has triple cameras on the back and 16MP selfie camera on the front. It has stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint reader.