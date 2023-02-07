The 2008 Mumbai terrorist strikes are still clearly in our minds: White House

The Biden administration stated on Monday that memories of the devastating terrorist attack in Mumbai in 2008 are still fresh in both India and the US.

‘Of course, memories of the terrorist acts that occurred in Mumbai in 2008 are still fresh. Here (and) in India, they’re still very present’ Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department, said reporters during his regular press conference.

‘They are still present in America as well. We all recall the horrifying images from that day, the hotel attack, and the bloodshed that followed. For this reason, we have persisted in calling for the prosecution of those responsible, including not only the individual assailants who killed so many innocent people, but also the terrorist organisations that planned the attack and assisted in its execution.’

On November 26, 2008, 166 people were killed and over 300 were injured in one of the most horrifying terrorist attacks in the nation’s history as 10 heavily armed terrorists from Pakistan wreaked havoc in Mumbai.

Nine Pakistani militants were killed by Indian security forces. Ajmal Kasab was the lone terrorist who was captured alive. He was put to death on November 21, 2012, following a trial.