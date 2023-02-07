The only statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in North America From California Park Taken

From a park in San Jose, California, the sole statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in North America was stolen.

The Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in Guadalupe River Park is missing, we apologise to notify our community, the San Jose Department of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services tweeted on Friday.

KTVU declared that, it is unclear when the statue was stolen.

Pune, San Jose’s sister city in India, donated the statue to the city as a gift. The Maratha king’s statue is unique to North America.

‘The theft of this landmark has caused great sadness throughout the city. We are collaborating with local authorities to identify answers, and we’ll let you know as soon as we do’ Tweeted by the department.

According to the department, authorities are looking into the situation and have asked for assistance from the public.