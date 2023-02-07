Two containers of rotten fish from Andhra Pradesh seized in Kochi.

On Monday, two containers at Maradu were searched for rotten fish. The municipality and food safety officials were notified about the fetid vehicles by the locals, who also noticed them. When they later inspected the vehicles, they found rotten piranha and rohu fish inside, reported Manorama News.

Freezers were absent from the vehicles. One container had just entirely rotting fish, while the other included both fresh and spoiled fish. They were kept chilled in boxes. According to sources, they were kept in storage to be sold in nearby marketplaces.

The drivers and cleaners were gone, and Maradu Municipality Chairman Antony Ashanparambil claimed they weren’t sure where the trucks were going. ‘They have Andhra Pradesh licence plates. We attempted to call a driver’s number, but it is off. The cops are currently doing more checks. The locals informed us as our steering committee was in session. To do the checks, we halted the meeting and came here. The vehicles lack freezers and have a strong chemical odour. We discovered that a couple tiny trucks arrived early and removed some cartons of these fish’ explained he.

While tests are often performed to assess the quality of fish, the health experts who were there with the chairman stated that this batch of fish doesn’t need them because they are mostly rotten. ‘We are still gathering samples and will destroy the remaining,’ he said.