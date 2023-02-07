Two men shot near the Ludhiana Court on the route to the case hearing; an old feud is suspected.

In a dispute between two groups Tuesday near the Ludhiana court complex in Punjab, two individuals were fired at, says the Ludhiana police. The competition between the two factions, which has existed for a while, is regarded to be what started the confrontation.

Himanshu and Jaspreet Singh got into a heated argument with the opposing party while they were travelling to court for a case hearing when the brawl began. Authorities claim that the two were shot at during the altercation.

Rajesh Sharma, the additional commissioner of police said, both injured people were transferred to a nearby hospital.

The police also informed that, one person has been detained in connection with the event, and senior authorities have arrived to assess the situation.