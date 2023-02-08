Concerned authorities should also consider people’s sentiments while considering Sabarimala master plan’: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court remarked on Wednesday that concerned authorities should also consider the sentiment of people while considering the master plan related to the Sabarimala development. A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and Vikram Nath observed that authorities should not only consider the topic of wildlife conservation but also address the sentiment of people.

The observation was made by the Supreme Court while considering a petition seeking an amendment to the Sabarimala Master Plan. The master plan aims to develop the basic infrastructure in Sabarimala and develop the temple complex and Periyar forest range in an eco-friendly manner. Amicus curiae K Parameshwar informed the Supreme Court that issues related to the master plan are under consideration by the Kerala High Court.

The amicus curiae stated that there is a high-power committee, a district judge appointed by the High Court to consider the affairs at Sabarimala. The apex court also accepted the amicus curiae’s request to leave the issues pertaining to the master plan for consideration by the High Court. Meanwhile, the high-power committee secretary criticized the High Court for permitting the construction work at Sabarimala by allegedly flouting rules. The apex court maintained that they would reexamine and make revisions if there are any mistakes in the judgments of the High Court.