Covid cases drop in China after dystopic scenes were reported in the last two months

The situation has significantly improved since dystopic events were observed in the final two months of 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in China. The number of illnesses in the nation has not significantly increased despite a hectic holiday season that featured the Chinese New Year travel surge.

According to China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of infections reached a peak in the middle of December of last year before plateauing.

The CDC reported that there hasn’t been a noticeable increase in Covid cases over the Lunar New Year vacations.

According to the data, 30,000 daily cases were reported on January 30 after 6.94 million daily cases were reported on December 22.

The number of people hospitalised also reached a peak of 1.6 million in January, which has now trickled down to 144,000 as of January 30 figures.

Xi Jinping and his government was long advised by countries across to give up on the draconian ‘zero-Covid’ policy. However, an adamant Jinping stuck to the policy which backfired promptly.