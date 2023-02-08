Scholz of Germany criticises the ‘public competition’ to supply Ukraine with weapons

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, criticised the public rivalry between some nations on Wednesday over who can provide Ukraine with more and better weapons, saying it damaged unity among allies.

Using his collaboration with U.S. President Joe Biden on the decision to supply tanks to Ukraine as an example, Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament that ‘we preserve and strengthen this cohesion by first preparing decisions confidentially – and only then communicating them.’

He added that what harms the unity is a public competition to outdo each other along the lines of: battle tanks, submarines, aircraft. Who is asking for more? He asked.