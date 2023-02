Kamrup: At least 6 houses were destroyed in a massive fire that broke out in the Chhaygaon area in Kamrup district, Assam. The fire broke out at a house and spread out to nearby houses. The fire was extinguished vy the firefighters.

Properties worth several lakh of rupees were also destroyed in the fire. There is no immediate report of any causality.