At Nagpur station, woman died after slipping between moving train, platform

Tuesday at the Nagpur railway station, a 45-year-old woman was killed after she slipped into the space between a moving train and a platform.

On the B1 coach of the Danapur-Bangalore Express, the victim, Gayatri Swamivivekananda Pandey, was travelling with her two adult daughters when the incident took place.

When the train halted at the Nagpur station, Gayatri alighted to purchase some food. When the train arrived, she was out purchasing food. The victim slipped as she attempted to enter the moving train and fell into the space between the train and the platform.

She received multiple head injuries and died right there. Her daughters, ages 19 and 23, were informed of the incident, and the train was stopped as a result.