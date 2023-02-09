Chhorii 2, sequel to the breakout hit Chhorii wraps filming

Filming on Chhorii 2, the follow-up to the box office sensation Chhorii, has ended. Due to its terrifying storyline and powerful performances, Chhorii gained unprecedented critical accolades and acclaim from audiences all around the world when it debuted on Amazon Prime Video in November 2021. Chhorii 2 is expected to lift the ante on the horror and drama compared to the original.

The much awaited sequel will continue Sakshi’s (Nushrratt Bharuccha) journey where they first left off, bringing back some important characters and introducing new ones as well as monsters.

The sequel, which is being made by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, is being directed by Vishal Furia, who also served as the director of the original film, 2021 Chhorii.

The film will feature Sara Ali Khan too this time.

It is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series Films. An Abundantia Entertainment and Psych production, it will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Jack Davis and Vikram Malhotra.