JP Nadda to present BJP’s election manifesto today in Tripura

According to a report by news agency ANI, Jagat Prakash Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, is scheduled to release the party’s platform for the Tripura assembly elections at 12.30 pm on Thursday. According to reports, the BJP has added a number of new points to the manifesto, focusing on the ‘development’ of the state.

‘The Modi government always thinks about the development of the North East. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth,’ A source was cited in the report. Women, law and order, and the welfare of the state with an emphasis on infrastructure are anticipated to be major focuses in the upcoming election manifesto.

After the manifesto’s release in Agartala, Nadda intends to address a roadshow after offering morning prayers at the Tripura Sundari Mandia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the state on February 13 in advance of the Tripura elections, which are scheduled for February 16.

There will be 259 candidates running for office, and the votes will be tallied on March 2. The most candidates in the running are from the BJP, with 55. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is second with 42 candidates, followed by CPM with 43, TIPRA Motha with 42, Congress with 13, the BJP ally IPFT with 6, and CPI, RSP, and Forward Bloc with one each.

The Modi government has made it clear that it is committed to the development of the Northeast through the Act East policy and more than 50 visits by the prime minister to the area.

On Wednesday, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and the defence minister Rajnath Singh both spoke at rallies in the state, bolstering the party’s campaign.

On February 27, there will be elections in Nagaland, where the BJP is allied with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), and Meghalaya, where the BJP is running unopposed.

A total of 42 pledges were included in the TMC platform, with a focus on promoting economic growth, private investment, and job creation. Through employment, agriculture, economy, law and order, women’s emancipation, education, health, social security, culture, and tourism, the party vowed to put into practise the Bengal model of development.