Range Rover unveils 2023 Velar Facelift: Features and expected price

Mumbai: The Range Rover has unveiled its new Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) named ‘Velar facelift 2023’. The Velar facelift is not an all-new model, but rather a mid-life upgrade.

Pricing for the new Range Rover Velar begins from GBP 54,045 (approx Rs 54.47 lakh) for the entry-level D200 S and goes as high as GBP 79,825 (approx Rs 80.50 lakh) for the top-spec P400 Autobiography. The Velar P400e is available from £64,745 (roughly Rs 65.26 lakh). The prices for the India-spec Velar could be higher due to the import duties that will be added.

The SUV features the latest version of JLR’s Pivi Pro infotainment system and is equipped with a sleek 11.4-inch big unit with a floating curved glass display. The P400e Plug-in Hybrid is powered by 19.2 kWh battery. The electric motor is paired with a 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine which delivers a total output of 404 bhp and 640 Nm. Velar can sprint from 0-100 in just 5.4 seconds. The top speed is limited to 210 kmph.