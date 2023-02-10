Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Indian expat wins fortune again

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat based in Qatar has got lucky again in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw. Suman Muthaiah Nadar Ragavan has won a Range Rover in this month’s Dream Car raffle draw. He had won 1kg gold through the weekly electronic draw in December.

For next month’s draw, people can buy tickets until February 28. Tickets can be purchased online or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport. In addition to the Dh15-million grand prize, a second prize of Dh1 million, a third prize of Dh100,000 and fourth prize of Dh50,000 is up for grabs. Big Ticket customers will also be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to be one of three winners to walk away with Dh100,000 every week.