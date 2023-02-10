Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Nepal prohibits import of roses from China and India

In advance of Valentine’s Day, the Nepali government has prohibited the importation of fresh roses from nations like India and China, according to a report in the media on Friday.

The subordinate border offices were instructed not to issue the import permit for rose flowers by the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre of the Ministry of Agriculture on Thursday, citing the possibility of plant diseases.

In a written directive sent to 15 customs offices along the borders with Nepal, India, and China, the centre prohibited the import of rose flowers, citing special circumstances, according to the My Republica newspaper.

Valentine’s Day is observed on February 14 each year.

Roses cannot be imported from Kakadbhitta in the east to Gadda Chowki in the west or any customs point in the north, according to the notice.

‘All the offices under the centre are requested not to issue rose flower import permits unless there is another arrangement for special reasons,’ the notification said.

According to the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre, the import has temporarily been halted due to the possibility of plant diseases.

According to Mahesh Chandra Acharya, the center’s information officer, the import was immediately halted because there was a chance that the vegetable products might contain diseases and insects.

‘It is seen that there is a risk of disease in roses and other plants. Therefore, import is stopped for a time being as there is no proper study about such diseases,’ Acharya said.

‘Since the meeting of the technical committee is still pending, further decisions will be taken only after the meeting,’ Acharya was quoted as saying.