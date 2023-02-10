Club Editions of Jeep Compass and Meridian launched in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Jeep has launched the Club Editions of the Compass and Meridian Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) in the Indian markets. Jeep Compass Club Edition and Jeep Meridian Club Edition are based on the base variants of these SUVs.

The Compass Club Edition has been priced at Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Meridian Club Edition will cost Rs 27.75 lakh (ex-showroom). Both the Club Edition SUVs will be sold as part of a limited-period offer and their prices are valid only till the end of February.

Jeep is offering only one powertrain with the Compass and Meridian Club Edition models. The Compass will come with a 163hp, 1.4L turbo-petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The Meridian is offered with a 170hp, 2.0L diesel mill paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The option of the 4×4 drivetrain is not available with the new Club Edition models.

The Compass Club Edition features 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, cruise control, dual airbags and ESC. The Club Edition of Meridian comes with larger 18-inch wheels, automatic LED projector headlamps, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, a wireless charger, dual zone AC and six airbags.