Pinarayi is Kerala’s leading proponent of protecting cows: Sudhakaran

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan restated the previous day that the state’s government would neither lower or eliminate the Rs 2 fuel cess, and KPCC President K Sudhakaran claimed that the state was paralysed as a result of the Chief Minister’s obstinacy.

Sudharakaran, who spoke to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram say, ‘He is like the French Queen (Marie Antoinette) who encouraged people to eat cake if there is no bread.’

He declared that unless the government removes the cess, UDF will continue to resist it. He remarked, ‘The chief minister would have to remove the tax burden.’

‘The chief minister of Kerala is the state’s leading cow defender. He spent Rs. 49 lakh on cow feed’ said he. He was alluding to the expansive Cliff House, the Chief Minister’s official residence, where work had recently begun on a new cow stable and a compound wall. A total of Rs 42.90 lakh has been approved by the state exchequer for the development projects.

It’s unclear whether he’ll use the ‘cow hug’ on Valentine’s Day, said Sudhakaran.