Rajani Patil of Congress suspended from Rajya Sabha for recording House proceedings

Rajani Patil, a Congress member, was suspended by Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday for the remainder of the Budget Session for recording House proceedings.

She tweeted a video from inside the House showing opposition lawmakers objecting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Thursday response to the Motion of Thanks, which led to the suspension.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, expressed a ‘serious view’ on the matter and referred to it as a ‘unwholesome activity’ on her part.

‘In public domain yesterday, on Twitter, there was a dissemination of a video relating to the proceedings of this House. Rajani Ashokrao Patil engaged in this unwholesome activity and what has been seen is a matter that must engage our attention,’ Dhankhar said.

In order to preserve the sanctity of Parliament, the Privileges Committee will look into the situation, and Patil will be suspended until the committee submits its report, according to Dhankhar.

‘The entire matter will be probed by the Privileges Committee and till we have the benefit of the recommendation of the Privileges Committee for consideration in the House this August, Patil is suspended for the current session,’ he said.