Valentine’s Day: NIT Calicut forbids public displays of affection

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) has issued a circular forbidding ‘public show of affection’ on the campus as youth prepare to celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 14.

The ‘cow hug request,’ which was published at the order of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy, contrasts sharply with the circular released by Prof. Rajanikant G K, Dean of Students’ Welfare at NITC.

Public displays of love (PDA) and ‘private actions’ on campus are categorised by Prof. Rajanikant as a ‘problem’ that may result in a ‘negative and hostile environment’ in the opening paragraph of his circular.

According to the leading engineering college’s circular, such activities, whether agreed or not, are not appropriate to be undertaken on institute premises.

PDAs and other private activities in public places can embarrass and make other people feel uneasy, which can create a hostile environment.

PDAs and indulging in private activities might cause others to feel uncomfortable and detract from the educational atmosphere when done in or around the NITC campus, including in toilets, dimly lit places, and other public areas.

The circular says, such behaviour might damage community ties and be interpreted as showing disrespect for other people.

The circular also makes disciplinary action against those who disregard institute rules a possibility.