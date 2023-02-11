Agra’s royal welcome for foreign delegation attending G20 Summit

Agra was prepared to receive the G20 visitors by Friday evening after nearly a month of war-like development work. A royal welcome was given to the guests when their flight touched down at the airport in Agra at around 5 o’clock.

The Braj dance, the shehnai playing, and the flower shower from a drone all served to welcome the guests. Chariots were used to transport them from the airport to various locations, where group dances introduced the visitors to the local culture.

From the airport, the guests were transported to Shilpgram in splendour. Schoolchildren rained down rose and marigold flowers at 14 intersections. The children were all holding flags from twenty different nations. All of the intersections were decorated with rangoli, and peacock dances were also presented.

Uma Shankar Sharma, a renowned philanthropist and social activist, said in an interview with India Today that because India will be hosting the G20 for the first time, the entire world will be watching.

On February 11 and 12, there will be a conference on women’s empowerment. Dr. Moonjpara Mahendra Bhai and Union Minister Smriti Irani are also anticipated to arrive in Agra on February 11. Dr. Sangita Reddy, Chair of FICCI, will preside over the conference.

The ASI Head Office has given its approval for the musical programme that has been planned for the visitors at the Red Fort’s Diwan-e-Khas. The permission that ASI had requested to use 3D projection mapping to display the history of the Agra Fort inside the fort has also been granted.

On February 11 and 12, morning yoga camps have been planned for the visitors, followed by conference sessions. Visitors can take an Agra Fort tour, enjoy a light and sound show, and participate in cultural activities starting on February 11 at 6 p.m. On February 12, after the conference sessions are over, visitors can visit the Taj Mahal. The entire company will depart on February 13.

A discussion on women’s empowerment and development under women’s leadership will take place at this summit, as well as one on the role of women in the age of digitalization. Along with discussions on art, culture, and building a better world, there will also be discussions on gender equality, women’s leadership, entrepreneurship, and economic development.