Citroen unveils its first electric car in India: Details

Mumbai: French car manufacturer Citroen has unveiled its first electric car in the Indian market. The all-new Citroen eC3 EV recently made its India debut and now it has been showcased publicly at the ongoing Hyderabad E-Motor Show Bookings for the Citroen eC3 are already open for a token amount of Rs 25,000. Its official prices are likely to be revealed this month.

Also Read: Loan EMIs to go up as public sector bank hikes MCLR rates

The Citroen eC3 EV is powered by a 29.2 kWh LFP battery pack and is claimed to offer a range of 320 km per charge. This electric car sports a single front axle-mounted electric motor that develops 56 bhp and 143 Nm of peak torque. The eC3 EV has a top speed of 107 kmph and it gets two driving modes, Eco & Standard, along with a re-gen braking system.