Class 8 student commits suicide; accused teacher is being investigated for prior complaints

The female teacher who is under investigation for allegedly forced class 8 student Riya Praveen commit suicide in Kannur Peralashery is the subject of a previous allegation made by another student.

The police says, a different student made the initial allegation. In her suicide letter, Riya also mentioned her teacher and a fellow student. They are anticipated to provide statements to the police.

The investigation into the student’s death, says Chakarakal CI Sreejith Koderi, has begun. He claimed that police searched the kid’s house and the school.

The State Child Rights Commission has asked the police to submit a report.

At 5:00 on Thursday, Riya was found hanging in her room. The corpse was later burned following the postmortem.