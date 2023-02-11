Iran’s ambassador to India emphasizes strong economic relationship between the two nations

Iraj Elahi, the Iranian ambassador to India, emphasised the close economic ties between the two countries in a speech on Friday at the Iranian embassy in New Delhi. The ‘golden doorway’ that is Chabahar port was highlighted by him as he was speaking to a crowd on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the Iranian Revolution.

Elahi stated that ‘connectivity has been and is another field of cooperation between Iran and India’ and that ‘Chabahar port is seen as the golden doorway connecting the countries along the Indian Ocean to Central Asia and the Caucasus.’

The Chabahar port in Iran, which has previously been used to provide humanitarian goods to Afghanistan, is essential to India’s connectivity in the west. India is developing the first phase of Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar and has provided six mobile harbour cranes to the port.

Since its inauguration in December 2018, the port has received cargo from several countries, including Russia, Brazil, Germany, Bangladesh, Thailand, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Australia.

‘Although external pressures have caused problems in the trading ties between the two countries,’ Elahi stated, ‘We believe that India’s strategic autonomy is still the biggest support for the continuation of this cooperation.’ Iran is eager to export oil to India, but US sanctions on Tehran have impeded free flow.